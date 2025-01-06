Norway's PM Concerned Over Musk's Political Involvement
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere expressed concerns about Elon Musk's involvement in political issues outside the U.S. Stoere believes that Musk's significant social media influence and economic power could interfere with the internal affairs of other democracies and allies, urging Norwegian politicians to distance themselves from such actions.
The Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Stoere, voiced concerns on Monday regarding Elon Musk's direct involvement in political matters outside the United States.
Stoere told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that it is alarming for someone with such extensive access to social media and considerable economic power to engage so directly in the internal affairs of other nations. 'This is not the way things should be between democracies and allies,' he emphasized.
Should Musk attempt to involve himself in Norwegian politics, Stoere suggested that Norwegian politicians should collectively distance themselves from such attempts.
