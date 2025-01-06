Left Menu

Norway's PM Concerned Over Musk's Political Involvement

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere expressed concerns about Elon Musk's involvement in political issues outside the U.S. Stoere believes that Musk's significant social media influence and economic power could interfere with the internal affairs of other democracies and allies, urging Norwegian politicians to distance themselves from such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:47 IST
Norway's PM Concerned Over Musk's Political Involvement
Musk

The Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Stoere, voiced concerns on Monday regarding Elon Musk's direct involvement in political matters outside the United States.

Stoere told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that it is alarming for someone with such extensive access to social media and considerable economic power to engage so directly in the internal affairs of other nations. 'This is not the way things should be between democracies and allies,' he emphasized.

Should Musk attempt to involve himself in Norwegian politics, Stoere suggested that Norwegian politicians should collectively distance themselves from such attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025