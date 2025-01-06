Left Menu

Women Outnumber Men in Manipur's Voters' List: Electoral Insights Revealed

Manipur's electoral count has highlighted a higher number of women voters than men, showcasing a unique demographic trend. With more than 10.6 lakh female voters, the final rolls reveal significant statistics from regions like Imphal West and Churachandpur, pointing towards noteworthy gender disparities across the state.

  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's chief electoral officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha, has revealed a groundbreaking trend in the state's voter demographics. The latest electoral rolls show that women constitute the majority of the electorate, outnumbering their male counterparts.

According to the final counts, of the 20,54,387 registered voters in Manipur, 10,61,979 are women, 9,92,140 are men, and 268 belong to third genders. This marks a significant shift, with 29,468 new voters enrolled recently, predominantly women.

Service voters mainly consist of men, as evidenced by their count of 21,148, including 20,131 men. Imphal West emerges as the district with the highest number of voters, while Jiribam and Kamjong have the least.

