Sarkozy's Legal Battles: From Libya Allegations to Convictions

Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President of France, is embroiled in significant legal challenges, the most prominent being allegations that he received millions in illegal campaign financing from Libya during his 2007 presidential run.

This trial comes after Sarkozy's conviction in a corruption case was confirmed by France's highest court. He is accused alongside 11 others of financial misdemeanors, such as passive corruption and embezzlement, linked to ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi.

Sarkozy's legal troubles are exacerbated by accusations of witness tampering and involvement in a wiretapping scandal. While he has been sentenced to prison time for illegal campaign financing, albeit under home detention, Sarkozy remains staunch in his denial of all charges, planning to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)