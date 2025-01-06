Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as K T Rama Rao Avoids ACB Inquiry Without Lawyer

K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, was summoned by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau over alleged fraud during the Formula E race case but refused to appear without his lawyer. He submitted a statement from outside the office, accusing the government of manipulating his words and expressing concerns over potential raids.

Updated: 06-01-2025 16:44 IST
High drama ensued at the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau as BRS Working President K T Rama Rao faced hurdles attending an investigation into the Formula E race case. Denied the presence of his lawyer, Rama Rao submitted his statement outside the ACB office, raising concerns over biased treatment.

Rama Rao, often referred to as KTR, arrived at the ACB headquarters only to find himself barred by the police due to objections over his lawyer's presence. Asserting his legal rights, KTR provided his written statement to an ACB official without stepping inside the office premises.

The BRS leader voiced suspicions about potential governmental manipulation and possible planned raids on his residence, mirroring scenarios involving former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. He demanded transparency and legal support in future proceedings, highlighting ongoing political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

