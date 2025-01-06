Trump's Aides Weigh Tariff Strategies on Key Imports

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's aides are examining potential tariff strategies, according to a report from the Washington Post on Monday. The proposed tariffs would apply to all countries but focus solely on critical imports.

Current deliberations involve limiting these tariffs to sectors considered vital to national or economic security. The plan reflects an attempt to safeguard essential industries while maintaining strategic trade relations.

The report cites three anonymous sources familiar with the ongoing discussions, indicating the preliminary nature of the proposals at this stage.

