Trump's Aides Weigh Tariff Strategies on Key Imports
Donald Trump's team is considering imposing tariffs on critical imports affecting national or economic security. Discussions are ongoing with plans to apply these tariffs to imports from all countries. This move aims to strategically target sectors deemed vitally important.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:45 IST
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's aides are examining potential tariff strategies, according to a report from the Washington Post on Monday. The proposed tariffs would apply to all countries but focus solely on critical imports.
Current deliberations involve limiting these tariffs to sectors considered vital to national or economic security. The plan reflects an attempt to safeguard essential industries while maintaining strategic trade relations.
The report cites three anonymous sources familiar with the ongoing discussions, indicating the preliminary nature of the proposals at this stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement