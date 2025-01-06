Assam Police's Crackdown: Massive Haul and Arrests Unveiled
The Assam Police's Special Task Force has arrested 21 terrorists and seized a cache of illegal items since March 2023. The operations, targeting various extremist groups and smuggling rings, led to the recovery of arms, narcotics, and wildlife contraband, along with arrests of 137 individuals and registration of 111 cases.
- Country:
- India
The Special Task Force of the Assam Police has made significant breakthroughs in its ongoing operations against terrorism and illegal activities. According to Special DGP Harmeet Singh, 21 terrorists have been apprehended since March 2023, including 16 members from Islamic extremist organizations.
Among those detained are individuals from the ULFA and Maoist groups, as well as Manipur-based extremists. The STF has recovered a substantial cache of weapons and explosives during these operations, including rifles, ammunition, and bomb-making components.
Additionally, the task force's efforts have uncovered large quantities of narcotics and smuggled goods. Nearly 60 kilograms of heroin and thousands of psychotropic tablets are among the items seized. Several wildlife contraband items, such as rhino horns and pangolin scales, have also been confiscated, with 111 cases registered and 137 arrests made.
(With inputs from agencies.)