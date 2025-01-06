Left Menu

Assam Police's Crackdown: Massive Haul and Arrests Unveiled

The Assam Police's Special Task Force has arrested 21 terrorists and seized a cache of illegal items since March 2023. The operations, targeting various extremist groups and smuggling rings, led to the recovery of arms, narcotics, and wildlife contraband, along with arrests of 137 individuals and registration of 111 cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:53 IST
Assam Police's Crackdown: Massive Haul and Arrests Unveiled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force of the Assam Police has made significant breakthroughs in its ongoing operations against terrorism and illegal activities. According to Special DGP Harmeet Singh, 21 terrorists have been apprehended since March 2023, including 16 members from Islamic extremist organizations.

Among those detained are individuals from the ULFA and Maoist groups, as well as Manipur-based extremists. The STF has recovered a substantial cache of weapons and explosives during these operations, including rifles, ammunition, and bomb-making components.

Additionally, the task force's efforts have uncovered large quantities of narcotics and smuggled goods. Nearly 60 kilograms of heroin and thousands of psychotropic tablets are among the items seized. Several wildlife contraband items, such as rhino horns and pangolin scales, have also been confiscated, with 111 cases registered and 137 arrests made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025