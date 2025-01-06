Assam Police's Crackdown: Massive Haul and Arrests Unveiled

The Special Task Force of the Assam Police has made significant breakthroughs in its ongoing operations against terrorism and illegal activities. According to Special DGP Harmeet Singh, 21 terrorists have been apprehended since March 2023, including 16 members from Islamic extremist organizations.

Among those detained are individuals from the ULFA and Maoist groups, as well as Manipur-based extremists. The STF has recovered a substantial cache of weapons and explosives during these operations, including rifles, ammunition, and bomb-making components.

Additionally, the task force's efforts have uncovered large quantities of narcotics and smuggled goods. Nearly 60 kilograms of heroin and thousands of psychotropic tablets are among the items seized. Several wildlife contraband items, such as rhino horns and pangolin scales, have also been confiscated, with 111 cases registered and 137 arrests made.

(With inputs from agencies.)