Tragic Tale: Teacher Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 35-year-old teacher named Reshma Pandey ended her life after falling victim to a sinister cyber scam. The unfortunate event unfolded when cyber criminals falsely accused her of sending a parcel containing illegal materials, threatening her with arrest.

According to Superintendent of Police Rasna Thakur, the fraudsters coerced Pandey, a government guest teacher, into transferring a total of Rs 27,500 to their accounts under duress. Despite her family's efforts to rush her to Sanjay Medical College in Rewa, Pandey succumbed en route.

The deceased's brother-in-law, Vinod Pandey, revealed that the fraudsters had placed her under 'digital arrest' and compelled her to pay or face dire consequences. Authorities have registered a case, and a cyber team has launched an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)