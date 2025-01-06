Tragic Tale: Teacher Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud
A 35-year-old teacher in Madhya Pradesh, Reshma Pandey, took her own life after being threatened by cyber fraudsters who claimed she sent an illegal parcel. Under pressure, she transferred money to the fraudsters and consumed poison, leading to her passing enroute to a hospital.
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 35-year-old teacher named Reshma Pandey ended her life after falling victim to a sinister cyber scam. The unfortunate event unfolded when cyber criminals falsely accused her of sending a parcel containing illegal materials, threatening her with arrest.
According to Superintendent of Police Rasna Thakur, the fraudsters coerced Pandey, a government guest teacher, into transferring a total of Rs 27,500 to their accounts under duress. Despite her family's efforts to rush her to Sanjay Medical College in Rewa, Pandey succumbed en route.
The deceased's brother-in-law, Vinod Pandey, revealed that the fraudsters had placed her under 'digital arrest' and compelled her to pay or face dire consequences. Authorities have registered a case, and a cyber team has launched an investigation into the matter.
