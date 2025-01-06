Maharashtra Turmoil: Leaders Demand Justice in Beed Sarpanch Murder
Political leaders in Maharashtra have urged the governor to remove Dhananjay Munde from the state cabinet to allow an impartial investigation into Santosh Deshmukh's murder. They claim extortion attempts linked to an energy firm resulted in Deshmukh's abduction and killing. A suspect's involvement has led to demands for stringent action.
Maharashtra's political leaders, crossing party lines, have called for the removal of Dhananjay Munde from the state cabinet to ensure an unbiased investigation into the killing of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor, underscoring the need for decisive action to restore public faith in justice.
Deshmukh was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered allegedly due to his opposition to extortion linked to a windmill project. So far, police have apprehended seven people, including Walmik Karad, a close associate of Munde. Karad's dramatic surrender ignited further public concern and demands for Munde's resignation.
The memorandum, backed by various political leaders, highlights the escalation of extortion activities. It criticizes local police for ineffectiveness, urges strict measures against involved officials, and demands a thorough, pressure-free inquiry to prevent further Anarchy in Beed district.
