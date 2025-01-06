Left Menu

Puducherry's Women Lead the Way in Voter Demographics

In Puducherry, women voters surpass men across all 30 Assembly constituencies, according to the latest electoral roll. The union territory's total electorate has slightly reduced due to a special summary revision, with women continuing to maintain a numerical edge over their male counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:23 IST
Puducherry's Women Lead the Way in Voter Demographics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable demographic trend, women voters have outnumbered men across all thirty Assembly constituencies in the Puducherry Union Territory. This development was highlighted in the recently released electoral roll numbers.

The latest figures show that there are 5,39,125 women, 4,74,788 men, and 157 transgender individuals registered in the union territory, leading to a total voting strength of 10,14,070. The statistics emerged following a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls conducted from October 29, 2024, to November 28, 2024, as part of directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

The review process saw 22,154 new applications being approved, while 23,463 names were deleted, slightly reducing the number of voters since the draft publication of electoral rolls was released last year. The voter distribution indicates that Puducherry, which encompasses 23 Assembly constituencies, hosts 7,76,815 voters, while Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam have 1,68,185, 29,448, and 39,622 voters respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025