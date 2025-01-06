Puducherry's Women Lead the Way in Voter Demographics

In a notable demographic trend, women voters have outnumbered men across all thirty Assembly constituencies in the Puducherry Union Territory. This development was highlighted in the recently released electoral roll numbers.

The latest figures show that there are 5,39,125 women, 4,74,788 men, and 157 transgender individuals registered in the union territory, leading to a total voting strength of 10,14,070. The statistics emerged following a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls conducted from October 29, 2024, to November 28, 2024, as part of directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

The review process saw 22,154 new applications being approved, while 23,463 names were deleted, slightly reducing the number of voters since the draft publication of electoral rolls was released last year. The voter distribution indicates that Puducherry, which encompasses 23 Assembly constituencies, hosts 7,76,815 voters, while Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam have 1,68,185, 29,448, and 39,622 voters respectively.

