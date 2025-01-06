US-India Nuclear Partnership Enters New Era
The US is preparing to lift regulations that have hindered civil nuclear cooperation with India, according to Jake Sullivan. This move aims to advance the partnership initiated in 2005 but stalled in 2008. It signifies a shift in US-India ties, emphasizing mutual commitment and strategic collaboration.
- Country:
- India
The United States is set to remove longstanding barriers that have hindered civil nuclear cooperation with India, per National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The announcement coincided with his meetings with Indian officials, marking a key policy shift in US-India relations.
The plan stems from a 2005 agreement under former leaders George W. Bush and Manmohan Singh, aiming to strengthen strategic ties. Despite past promises, tangible progress in nuclear energy collaboration had stalled until now.
Sullivan emphasized the move as a confidence vote in the enduring partnership, aiming to resolve past frictions and enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, including space and defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership Amidst Historic Visit
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership with Key Defence Pact
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership
India and Kuwait: Elevating Ties to a Strategic Partnership
India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism