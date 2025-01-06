US-India Nuclear Partnership Enters New Era

The United States is set to remove longstanding barriers that have hindered civil nuclear cooperation with India, per National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The announcement coincided with his meetings with Indian officials, marking a key policy shift in US-India relations.

The plan stems from a 2005 agreement under former leaders George W. Bush and Manmohan Singh, aiming to strengthen strategic ties. Despite past promises, tangible progress in nuclear energy collaboration had stalled until now.

Sullivan emphasized the move as a confidence vote in the enduring partnership, aiming to resolve past frictions and enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, including space and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)