Shah to Launch 'Bharatpol': A Game-Changer for Global Policing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the 'Bharatpol' portal, a cutting-edge platform crafted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This innovation promises to revolutionize how Indian police forces and central agencies engage with international law enforcement through Interpol, aiming for faster assistance.

Developed in response to the escalation of transnational crimes like cyber-crime and human trafficking, the portal enables seamless requests for intelligence on international fugitives. The Home Ministry highlights its potential to streamline international cooperation, significantly bolstering India's law enforcement capabilities under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The Bharatpol portal, accessible online, minimizes communication delays previously managed via emails and faxes. By facilitating faster access to Interpol resources, it acts as a transformative tool for field-level officers, enhancing global policing collaboration and effectiveness in tackling crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)