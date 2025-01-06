U.S. Eases Restrictions to Boost Nuclear Ties with India

The U.S. is taking pivotal steps to lift restrictions on Indian nuclear entities, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced, as part of efforts to bolster energy relations with New Delhi and further a landmark nuclear agreement established two decades ago.

Historically, U.S.-India discussions on nuclear reactor supplies have encountered hurdles due to India's liability laws, which diverge from global norms by assigning accident costs to plant makers rather than operators.

Despite the lack of specifics on regulatory changes, officials indicate impending paperwork will address past constraints, potentially unlocking opportunities for entities previously restricted by the U.S. This move follows the removal of many Indian entities from a restricted list after improved bilateral ties.

