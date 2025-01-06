Left Menu

U.S. Eases Restrictions to Boost Nuclear Ties with India

The U.S. aims to strengthen nuclear energy ties with India by removing restrictions on Indian nuclear entities. A 2007 deal permitted the sale of civilian nuclear technology, but liability issues have been a barrier. Talks continue to align India's liability rules with global standards and facilitate civil nuclear cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:59 IST
The U.S. is taking pivotal steps to lift restrictions on Indian nuclear entities, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced, as part of efforts to bolster energy relations with New Delhi and further a landmark nuclear agreement established two decades ago.

Historically, U.S.-India discussions on nuclear reactor supplies have encountered hurdles due to India's liability laws, which diverge from global norms by assigning accident costs to plant makers rather than operators.

Despite the lack of specifics on regulatory changes, officials indicate impending paperwork will address past constraints, potentially unlocking opportunities for entities previously restricted by the U.S. This move follows the removal of many Indian entities from a restricted list after improved bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

