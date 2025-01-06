Left Menu

Minor Tragedy: Arrest in Bijnor Rape Case

In Bijnor district, a 60-year-old man named Om Prakash was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in a sugarcane field. The child's screams attracted nearby women, resulting in the man's capture. Police have initiated further legal proceedings following the medical examination of the girl.

In a shocking incident in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, a 60-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday under accusations of raping a minor girl from his neighborhood.

Circle Officer Bharat Kumar revealed that the victim, a 10-year-old girl, had been left home alone by her mother, who had gone to purchase medicine in a nearby town on Sunday. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, identified as Om Prakash, lured the victim with a promise of a guava, leading her to a sugarcane field just 50 meters away from her house.

The crime was thwarted by two local women working in an adjacent field who heard the child's distress calls and apprehended the suspect. Police promptly arrested Om Prakash at the scene, and law enforcement officials have since registered a case, with further legal actions underway after the girl underwent a medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

