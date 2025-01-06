Fishermen Freed from Bangladesh: A Tale of Mistaken Waters and Survival
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the plight of 95 fishermen recently released by Bangladesh after they accidentally crossed territorial waters. The fishermen alleged mistreatment during their detention. Banerjee promised assistance, including financial aid and medical support, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cordial relations between India and Bangladesh.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Bangladeshi authorities of beating some of the 95 fishermen released recently. The fishermen, arrested for illegally entering Bangladeshi waters, were described by Banerjee as 'victims of circumstances'.
While visiting Sagar Island, Banerjee awarded Rs 10,000 cheques to each fisherman to support their new beginning. She also promised a Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of a fisherman who died attempting to evade arrest.
Banerjee launched the 'Samudra Sathi' project, offering Rs 5,000 to two lakh fishermen for two months. She highlighted the significance of friendly Indo-Bangladesh relations, noting past incidents of reciprocal compassionate actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
