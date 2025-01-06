Fishermen Freed from Bangladesh: A Tale of Mistaken Waters and Survival

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Bangladeshi authorities of beating some of the 95 fishermen released recently. The fishermen, arrested for illegally entering Bangladeshi waters, were described by Banerjee as 'victims of circumstances'.

While visiting Sagar Island, Banerjee awarded Rs 10,000 cheques to each fisherman to support their new beginning. She also promised a Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of a fisherman who died attempting to evade arrest.

Banerjee launched the 'Samudra Sathi' project, offering Rs 5,000 to two lakh fishermen for two months. She highlighted the significance of friendly Indo-Bangladesh relations, noting past incidents of reciprocal compassionate actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)