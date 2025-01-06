Left Menu

Tragic End: Techie Family's Alleged Double Murder-Suicide

A techie and his wife were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide after allegedly poisoning their children. The family from Prayagraj was reportedly struggling with financial issues and their daughter's health problems. Police are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:00 IST
Anup Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A tech professional and his spouse were discovered dead in an apparent double murder-suicide, allegedly after poisoning their two young children, authorities reported on Monday.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Anup Kumar, an IT consultant, his wife Rakhi, their 5-year-old daughter, and 2-year-old son. Police suspect the couple used poison on their children before hanging themselves.

Originally from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the family had resided in RMV 2nd Stage for two years. The grim scene was uncovered Monday morning when a house help, unable to contact the family, alerted neighbors who then informed the police.

Sources suggest possible financial distress, with Anup Kumar reportedly having been involved in a financial transaction gone awry. Additionally, the couple was reportedly troubled over their daughter's disabilities. An email to Kumar's brother revealing more details is under verification.

Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Shekhar H Tekkannavar, have launched a detailed investigation and informed the relatives of the deceased, who are en route to the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

