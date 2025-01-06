President Ruto Declares Economic Stability, Pledges Accelerated Development Projects in 2025

President William Ruto has announced that his administration has successfully stabilized Kenya’s economy and is now set to focus on implementing key development projects to uplift the nation. Speaking during an Interdenominational Prayer Service in Tot, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the President reassured Kenyans of an era of transformative progress, emphasizing infrastructure development and social restoration.

Reflecting on his tenure over the past two years, President Ruto noted that economic challenges had stalled critical development programs, but strategic interventions have restored stability.

“Now that we have stabilized our economy, we can engage much more robustly in the development of infrastructure,” he stated.

He highlighted strides made in security, agriculture, healthcare, education, and electricity connectivity, asserting that these achievements have set the stage for Kenya's transformation.

“I want to tell Kenyans that Kenya is going places. We are going to change the destiny of this country,” he added.

Progress in Agriculture and Cost of Living

President Ruto cited the success of the subsidized fertilizer program, which has boosted food production and reduced the cost of living. When he assumed office, Kenya faced food shortages and soaring prices that sparked public protests. Thanks to effective planning, the country has averted a crisis, and food security is improving.

Addressing Security and Social Amenities in Kerio Valley

Focusing on Kerio Valley, a region historically plagued by insecurity and banditry, the President pledged to:

Reopen all schools closed due to insecurity within the next three months.

Restore health facilities, schools, and social amenities in the region.

Sustain efforts to maintain peace and enhance economic opportunities.

Governor Wisley Rotich remarked that the newfound peace and stability in Kerio Valley is unlocking the region’s economic potential after decades of underperformance.

“This region has never contributed to the country’s economy for the past 40 years because of insecurity,” he noted.

Cabinet and Leader Commitments

Key leaders present at the event reiterated their commitment to President Ruto’s vision for Kenya.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot emphasized ongoing progress, stating, “We are not where we want to be. However, we are not where we were two years ago.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen praised security agencies for their efforts in maintaining peace and vowed to uphold law and order.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi assured Kenyans of the Cabinet’s focus on fulfilling the development agenda without distractions.

Health and Social Care Initiatives

Senator Cheruiyot urged Kenyans to enroll in the Taifa Care program, a national healthcare initiative aimed at expanding access to affordable and quality healthcare.

Call for Unity and Sustainability

Governor Simon Kachapin of West Pokot emphasized the importance of nurturing peace and coexistence among communities in Kerio Valley to sustain progress.

Vision for the Future

President Ruto’s administration plans to ramp up infrastructure projects, strengthen public services, and address regional disparities. With economic stability as a foundation, 2025 is set to witness accelerated growth and a transformative development agenda.