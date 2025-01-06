Revitalizing Ties: India-US Partnership Reaches New Pinnacle

In a significant development, the India-US strategic partnership has reached unparalleled heights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after meeting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, expressed keenness on continuing this momentum.

During his visit to India, just weeks before Donald Trump's inauguration, Sullivan held talks with Indian NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He briefed the Indian side about the updated US missile export controls under the Missile Technology Control Regime, which aim to boost commercial space collaboration with India.

In a joint statement, it was confirmed that both nations are progressing on civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains. The parties also reviewed ongoing high-level dialogues in defense, cyber, and maritime security, highlighting the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) inaugurated during the Quad Summit 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)