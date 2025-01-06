Left Menu

Revitalizing Ties: India-US Partnership Reaches New Pinnacle

The India-US strategic partnership has reached unprecedented heights, focusing on enhanced cooperation in technology, defence, and energy. Prime Minister Modi and US NSA Jake Sullivan discussed furthering this relationship. The US has updated missile export policies and aims to promote civil nuclear cooperation with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:55 IST
Revitalizing Ties: India-US Partnership Reaches New Pinnacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the India-US strategic partnership has reached unparalleled heights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after meeting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, expressed keenness on continuing this momentum.

During his visit to India, just weeks before Donald Trump's inauguration, Sullivan held talks with Indian NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He briefed the Indian side about the updated US missile export controls under the Missile Technology Control Regime, which aim to boost commercial space collaboration with India.

In a joint statement, it was confirmed that both nations are progressing on civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains. The parties also reviewed ongoing high-level dialogues in defense, cyber, and maritime security, highlighting the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) inaugurated during the Quad Summit 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025