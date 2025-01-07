Church in Turmoil: Leadership Crisis Amid Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned following accusations of mishandling a significant abuse case, casting the Church of England into a leadership crisis. His interim successor, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, is now under the spotlight for similar allegations who has taken the helm amid controversy. This leadership void has left the church scrambling as it tries to manage dwindling religious adherence and internal rifts over same-sex couples.

Welby, aged 69, announced his resignation in November after an independent inquiry highlighted his failure to properly address one of the institution's most disturbing abuse scandals. The accused, John Smyth, had been a volunteer at Christian summer camps decades ago and died in 2018. Welby took responsibility for his inaction, marking the end of his tenure with a symbolic gesture of laying down his bishop's crozier at Lambeth Palace on Monday.

The church's credibility is further called into question as Archbishop Cottrell faces scrutiny from a BBC report suggesting he permitted a barred priest to maintain his position. Although Cottrell has apologized and acted against the accused, the scandals have sparked fears of governance issues within the Church of England, especially with no permanent archbishop yet appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)