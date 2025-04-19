Left Menu

Tunisian Leadership Crisis: Opposition Jailed Amidst Claims of Authoritarianism

A Tunisian court sentenced opposition leaders, businessmen, and lawyers to jail terms ranging from 13 to 66 years, drawing criticism as a symbol of President Kais Saied's alleged authoritarian rule. Rights groups argue Saied has manipulated the judiciary since dissolving parliament in 2021, using trials to silence dissent.

19-04-2025
In a move that has sparked widespread outcry, a Tunisian court on Saturday sentenced several opposition leaders, businessmen, and lawyers to prison terms ranging from 13 to 66 years. The charges of conspiracy have been labeled by critics as fabricated, reflecting what many see as the iron grip of President Kais Saied's authoritarian administration.

Prominent figures such as businessman Kamel Ltaif and opposition politician Khyam Turki received some of the harshest sentences, facing 66 and 48 years behind bars, respectively. Outspoken political figures including Ghazi Chaouachi, Issam Chebbi, Jawahar Ben Mbrak, and Ridha Belhaj were each sentenced to 18 years. These individuals have remained in custody since their detainment earlier this year.

The trial, which involved 40 defendants, has drawn sharp condemnation. Many accuse Saied of dismantling Tunisia's democratic institutions post-2021, when he dissolved the Tunisian parliament. The political crackdown has forced more than 20 accused individuals to flee the country. Critics, including Nejib Chebbi from the National Salvation Front, argue the president's actions are an attempt to criminalize dissent and maintain unilateral control over the North African nation.

