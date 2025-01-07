Historic Milestone: Congressman Subramanyam's Unique Oath Ceremony

Suhash Subramanyam has carved out a historic milestone as he steps into the role of the first Indian American Congressman from the East Coast, marked by his unique oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita.

Observing this momentous occasion was Subramanyam's mother, reminiscing her journey to America through Dulles Airport. She watched with pride as her son upheld a tradition tracing back to Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu American elected to the US House of Representatives, who also took her oath on the Gita in 2013.

Subramanyam, a forward-thinking former policy advisor to ex-president Barack Obama and a powerful voice in the Virginia General Assembly since 2019, represents the promise of opportunity that America holds for immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)