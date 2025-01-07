Director Sentenced For Capturing China's Censorship Defiance

In a closed-door trial, Chinese filmmaker Chen Pinlin was sentenced to three and a half years for his documentary on the 2022 'white paper' protests. The Shanghai court's decision comes amid growing scrutiny over China's suppression of dissent and censorship.

Documenting events reminiscent of the Tiananmen Square protests, Chen's film, 'Urumqi Road,' highlighted the nation's defiance against strict COVID measures. Released under the pseudonym 'Plato,' it captures footage from the protests, largely viewed as a historic stand against government censorship.

Despite the fierce crackdown by Chinese authorities, rights activists continue to screen Chen's film globally, urging the international community to pressure China for the release of detained journalists and advocates like Pinlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)