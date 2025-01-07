Left Menu

Director Sentenced For Capturing China's Censorship Defiance

Chinese director Chen Pinlin was jailed for three and a half years for his film on the 2022 'white paper' protests against COVID restrictions. The demonstrations opposed censorship and were China's largest since 1989. Chen plans to appeal this charge commonly used against dissidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:10 IST
Director Sentenced For Capturing China's Censorship Defiance

In a closed-door trial, Chinese filmmaker Chen Pinlin was sentenced to three and a half years for his documentary on the 2022 'white paper' protests. The Shanghai court's decision comes amid growing scrutiny over China's suppression of dissent and censorship.

Documenting events reminiscent of the Tiananmen Square protests, Chen's film, 'Urumqi Road,' highlighted the nation's defiance against strict COVID measures. Released under the pseudonym 'Plato,' it captures footage from the protests, largely viewed as a historic stand against government censorship.

Despite the fierce crackdown by Chinese authorities, rights activists continue to screen Chen's film globally, urging the international community to pressure China for the release of detained journalists and advocates like Pinlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025