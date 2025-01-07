Historic Milestone: Jarawa Community Receives Voter ID Cards
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration distributed voter ID cards to 19 Jarawa community members, marking a historic step towards inclusivity. This effort was facilitated by the Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti, ensuring respect for the tribe's cultural practices while integrating them into India's democratic framework.
In a significant move, the administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has distributed voter ID cards to 19 members of the Jarawa community. This action symbolizes a step towards inclusivity, ensuring these members are part of India's democratic process.
Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar personally handed over the ID cards, highlighting the importance of this occasion. The enrolment process was carefully designed to respect the Jarawa's cultural integrity, involving minimal intrusion but maximum awareness of citizen rights.
The Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti played a crucial role in this initiative, educating the Jarawa about the electoral process in a respectful and culturally congruent manner. This event underscores India's commitment to inclusivity and equity for all its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
