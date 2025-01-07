Left Menu

Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: Tragic Loss of Security Personnel

A deadly Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district claimed the lives of eight security personnel and a civilian driver. The attack, involving an IED explosion, represents the largest strike on security forces in two years. Chhattisgarh DGP and CRPF DG visited the site for assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A severe blow was dealt to security forces in Chhattisgarh as eight personnel and a civilian driver were killed by a Naxal attack in Bijapur district. The incident marks the most significant assault on security personnel in the region over the past two years.

The assailants used a substantial improvised explosive device, estimated to weigh between 60 and 70 kilograms, targeting a vehicle near Ambeli village, located under the Kutru police station's jurisdiction. This attack occurred about 70 kilometers from the district headquarters.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, along with CRPF Director General Vitul Kumar, visited the scene of the incident to analyze the situation. Their visit followed tributes paid by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other officials to the deceased at a ceremony in Dantewada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

