Left Menu

Restaurant Ruckus: Skyline Staff Clash with Thane Police

A case of rioting has been registered against 20 individuals, including those associated with a restaurant in Thane, Maharashtra. They allegedly assaulted police officers who were inspecting the premises. The incident resulted in injuries to police personnel and theft of a mobile phone. Several staff members have been identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:01 IST
Restaurant Ruckus: Skyline Staff Clash with Thane Police
FIR Directives Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A case of rioting has been lodged against 20 people, among them the owner and some employees of a restaurant in Thane, Maharashtra, following an alleged assault on a police team, an official announced on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded just after midnight on January 5 when police visited the Skyline restaurant in Thane's Upvan area for an inspection, as instructed by their superiors. The restaurant owner and employees resisted, escalating the situation to a violent confrontation. A police officer was injured by a microphone rod, while others were attacked through slaps and punches. Additionally, the mobile phone of one officer was reportedly taken.

The Vartak Nagar police station registered an FIR on Monday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of rioting, assaulting a public servant, criminal intimidation, and unlawful assembly. Identified suspects include restaurant owner Harsh Bhanushali and staffers Gopal Mulani, Krishna Guta, and Deepak Mite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025