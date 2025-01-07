Restaurant Ruckus: Skyline Staff Clash with Thane Police

A case of rioting has been lodged against 20 people, among them the owner and some employees of a restaurant in Thane, Maharashtra, following an alleged assault on a police team, an official announced on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded just after midnight on January 5 when police visited the Skyline restaurant in Thane's Upvan area for an inspection, as instructed by their superiors. The restaurant owner and employees resisted, escalating the situation to a violent confrontation. A police officer was injured by a microphone rod, while others were attacked through slaps and punches. Additionally, the mobile phone of one officer was reportedly taken.

The Vartak Nagar police station registered an FIR on Monday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of rioting, assaulting a public servant, criminal intimidation, and unlawful assembly. Identified suspects include restaurant owner Harsh Bhanushali and staffers Gopal Mulani, Krishna Guta, and Deepak Mite.

(With inputs from agencies.)