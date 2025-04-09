Glistening Gems: The $100 Million Diamond Showcase
A rare exhibition featuring $100 million worth of diamonds was held in Abu Dhabi. A key highlight was a 10-karat blue diamond from South Africa, poised for a $20 million auction. The display includes diverse gems, drawing significant interest from collectors and traders in the UAE.
A dazzling exhibition of the world's rarest diamonds, valued at $100 million, captivated attendees in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Amongst the glittering array, a rare blue diamond stood out as the center of attention.
The showcase, held by Sotheby's, featured eight diamonds totaling over 700 carats in weight, with colors ranging from red, yellow, and pink to colorless. The main attraction, however, was a 10-karat blue diamond of South African origin.
Sotheby's anticipates the blue diamond to fetch around $20 million at auction in May. Quig Bruning, head of jewels for Sotheby's in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, expressed confidence in Abu Dhabi's stature as a hub for diamond traders and collectors, citing strong regional interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Probes China's Influence on Wireless Spectrum Auctions
Trump Nominates Leo Brent Bozell III as Ambassador Amid US-South Africa Tensions
India's 12th Commercial Coal Mine Auction: A New Era for Power and Growth
Surge in South Africa's Maize Harvest Forecasted for 2024/2025
Bharti Airtel prepays additional Rs 5,985 cr of high-cost spectrum liabilities pertaining to 2024 auction to Telecom Department: statement.