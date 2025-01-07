Daring Rescue Mission: Navy Mobilizes to Free Trapped Assam Miners
In Assam, nine workers remain trapped inside an allegedly illegal coal mine after a sudden flood. Rescue missions involving the Army, Navy divers, and NDRF crews are underway. The local authorities are using water pumping equipment to manage rising water levels. One suspect has been arrested.
An intense rescue mission is underway in Assam's Dima Hasao district, where nine workers are trapped inside a coal mine allegedly operating illegally. The incident has prompted the arrest of one individual, Punish Nunisa.
In response to the rising water levels within the quarry, currently approaching 100 feet, rescue teams have been deployed by the Indian Army and the NDRF, with navy divers traveling from Visakhapatnam to assist.
The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards the armed forces for their quick response. Efforts continue in coordination with the civil administration to safely extract the trapped workers.
