Daring Rescue Mission: Navy Mobilizes to Free Trapped Assam Miners

An intense rescue mission is underway in Assam's Dima Hasao district, where nine workers are trapped inside a coal mine allegedly operating illegally. The incident has prompted the arrest of one individual, Punish Nunisa.

In response to the rising water levels within the quarry, currently approaching 100 feet, rescue teams have been deployed by the Indian Army and the NDRF, with navy divers traveling from Visakhapatnam to assist.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards the armed forces for their quick response. Efforts continue in coordination with the civil administration to safely extract the trapped workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)