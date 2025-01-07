Left Menu

CEC Defends Privacy-Driven Amendment to Election Footage Rules

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar defended new rules restricting public access to polling booth CCTV footage, emphasizing voter privacy and preventing data misuse. The measure, following the Election Commission's recommendation, amends Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, limiting electronic document access to safeguard against fake narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:14 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has strongly defended the recent amendment to election rules that limits public access to CCTV footage from polling booths, asserting its primary objective to safeguard voter privacy and prevent the misuse of data to construct false narratives.

This adjustment in the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, follows a recommendation from the Election Commission, and specifically restricts electronic documents like CCTV footage from public inspection. The measure aims to protect voter identities and counter potential profiling, according to Kumar.

Addressing the media ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Kumar highlighted concerns that unrestricted access could compromise privacy norms and noted the substantial data volume, citing the impracticality of reviewing such footage comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

