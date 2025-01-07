CEC Defends Privacy-Driven Amendment to Election Footage Rules

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has strongly defended the recent amendment to election rules that limits public access to CCTV footage from polling booths, asserting its primary objective to safeguard voter privacy and prevent the misuse of data to construct false narratives.

This adjustment in the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, follows a recommendation from the Election Commission, and specifically restricts electronic documents like CCTV footage from public inspection. The measure aims to protect voter identities and counter potential profiling, according to Kumar.

Addressing the media ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Kumar highlighted concerns that unrestricted access could compromise privacy norms and noted the substantial data volume, citing the impracticality of reviewing such footage comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)