Election Commission Faces the Dilemma: Defining 'Freebies' in Campaign Promises

In a recent press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed the ongoing debate over political parties announcing 'freebies' during election campaigns. He emphasized the complexity of defining a 'freebie' and mentioned that the Election Commission's options are restricted since the matter remains subjudice.

Kumar highlighted the necessity of recognizing the financial implications of election promises. He pointed out that while certain benefits may be viewed as entitlements by some, the fiscal health of states cannot be overlooked. "We must consider the debt-to-GDP ratio and the financial costs of such promises," he noted.

The Election Commission aims to amend the Model Code of Conduct. The proposed changes would require political parties to be transparent about the financial feasibility of their manifesto promises, thus ensuring they are sustainable within the fiscal boundaries of the state or Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)