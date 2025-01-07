Left Menu

Anchor Found: Finnish Police Probe Baltic Sabotage

Finnish authorities have recovered an anchor from the seabed, believed to be linked to sabotage of power and internet cables in the Baltic Sea. The investigation involves the Eagle S tanker, suspected of damaging the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and telecom cables by dragging its anchor.

In a major breakthrough, Finnish police announced the recovery of a lost anchor from beneath the Baltic Sea. This discovery is a crucial part of an ongoing investigation into alleged sabotage directed at power and internet cables in the region.

Authorities suspect the Eagle S tanker, which was seized last month while carrying Russian oil, is responsible for the damage. It is believed that the vessel dislodged the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and four telecom cables by dragging its anchor along the seabed.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed the anchor's location coincides with the Eagle S's route and matches the drag traces identified on the ocean floor. Recent photographs show the tanker missing its port side anchor, strengthening the case against it.

