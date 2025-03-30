Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threat: A Bold Move Against Russian Oil

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose significant secondary tariffs on Russian oil if Moscow continues to block his peace efforts in Ukraine. The tariffs, ranging from 25% to 50%, could be enforced within a month, pending Russia's cooperation or a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:07 IST
Trump's Tariff Threat: A Bold Move Against Russian Oil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing tensions regarding the conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to levy hefty secondary tariffs on Russian oil imports. These tariffs could range from 25% to 50% if Moscow continues to hinder peace initiatives.

Speaking to NBC News, Trump expressed his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismissive remarks about Ukrainian leadership. He has maintained a central focus on resolving what he deems a 'ridiculous' war in Ukraine during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump emphasized his readiness to enforce the tariffs within a month, should Russia not adhere to ceasefire conditions. Despite his anger, Trump believes a good relationship with Putin is still possible if Russia complies with diplomatic expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025