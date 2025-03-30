Trump's Tariff Threat: A Bold Move Against Russian Oil
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose significant secondary tariffs on Russian oil if Moscow continues to block his peace efforts in Ukraine. The tariffs, ranging from 25% to 50%, could be enforced within a month, pending Russia's cooperation or a ceasefire.
Amid ongoing tensions regarding the conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to levy hefty secondary tariffs on Russian oil imports. These tariffs could range from 25% to 50% if Moscow continues to hinder peace initiatives.
Speaking to NBC News, Trump expressed his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismissive remarks about Ukrainian leadership. He has maintained a central focus on resolving what he deems a 'ridiculous' war in Ukraine during his 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump emphasized his readiness to enforce the tariffs within a month, should Russia not adhere to ceasefire conditions. Despite his anger, Trump believes a good relationship with Putin is still possible if Russia complies with diplomatic expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ongoing Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Aerial Strikes Amid Ceasefire Talks
Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks and Hostage Negotiations
Fragility of Ceasefire: New Violence Erupts in Gaza
Netanyahu Backs Talks under US-Extended Ceasefire Proposal
Trump and Putin: Navigating Ceasefire Talks amid Ukraine Conflict