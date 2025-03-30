Trump's Tariff Threat: A Bold Move Against Russian Oil

Amid ongoing tensions regarding the conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to levy hefty secondary tariffs on Russian oil imports. These tariffs could range from 25% to 50% if Moscow continues to hinder peace initiatives.

Speaking to NBC News, Trump expressed his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismissive remarks about Ukrainian leadership. He has maintained a central focus on resolving what he deems a 'ridiculous' war in Ukraine during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump emphasized his readiness to enforce the tariffs within a month, should Russia not adhere to ceasefire conditions. Despite his anger, Trump believes a good relationship with Putin is still possible if Russia complies with diplomatic expectations.

