Left Menu

Negotiations on the Edge: U.S.-Afghanistan Prisoner Swap Talks

The Biden administration is in talks with the Taliban for a prisoner exchange, seeking the release of three Americans held in Afghanistan since 2022. The proposal involves Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, a detainee in Guantanamo Bay with alleged al Qaeda ties. The detainees' identities and negotiation details remain sensitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:15 IST
Negotiations on the Edge: U.S.-Afghanistan Prisoner Swap Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration is in active negotiations with the Afghan Taliban to arrange a prisoner exchange, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This potential exchange seeks the release of three Americans currently detained in Afghanistan in return for Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, a high-value detainee held in Guantanamo Bay.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that talks between the U.S. and Afghan representatives have been ongoing since July. The Taliban have rejected some claims, denying the detention of Mahmood Habibi, one of the named Americans, and suggesting a different swap plan involving two additional detainees.

This development coincides with the Biden administration's efforts to reduce the number of detainees at Guantanamo Bay. Eleven prisoners were recently transferred to Oman as part of broader plans to close the infamous detention facility while President Biden's term nears its end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025