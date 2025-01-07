Negotiations on the Edge: U.S.-Afghanistan Prisoner Swap Talks

The Biden administration is in active negotiations with the Afghan Taliban to arrange a prisoner exchange, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This potential exchange seeks the release of three Americans currently detained in Afghanistan in return for Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, a high-value detainee held in Guantanamo Bay.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that talks between the U.S. and Afghan representatives have been ongoing since July. The Taliban have rejected some claims, denying the detention of Mahmood Habibi, one of the named Americans, and suggesting a different swap plan involving two additional detainees.

This development coincides with the Biden administration's efforts to reduce the number of detainees at Guantanamo Bay. Eleven prisoners were recently transferred to Oman as part of broader plans to close the infamous detention facility while President Biden's term nears its end.

(With inputs from agencies.)