Judge Halts Report Release in High-Profile Trump Investigation

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing his investigation report on President-elect Donald Trump, as revealed in a court order on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who previously handled the dismissed case against Trump concerning classified documents, has directed the Justice Department to hold the report until a federal appeals court reviews a request made by Trump's former co-defendants. Legal representatives for Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, who faced charges for allegedly obstructing the documents probe, filed a motion late Monday to prevent the report's release.

The co-defendants argue that the report's release could unjustly influence their ongoing case. Smith was responsible for overseeing the classified documents case against Trump and another case related to Trump's alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Both cases have since been dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)