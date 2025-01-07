Left Menu

Judge Halts Report Release in High-Profile Trump Investigation

A U.S. judge has temporarily prohibited the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on investigations involving Donald Trump, pending a federal appeals court decision. The report, linked to a case of alleged obstruction by Trump's associates Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, is claimed to affect ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:47 IST
Judge Halts Report Release in High-Profile Trump Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing his investigation report on President-elect Donald Trump, as revealed in a court order on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who previously handled the dismissed case against Trump concerning classified documents, has directed the Justice Department to hold the report until a federal appeals court reviews a request made by Trump's former co-defendants. Legal representatives for Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, who faced charges for allegedly obstructing the documents probe, filed a motion late Monday to prevent the report's release.

The co-defendants argue that the report's release could unjustly influence their ongoing case. Smith was responsible for overseeing the classified documents case against Trump and another case related to Trump's alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Both cases have since been dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025