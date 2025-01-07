Extradition Controversy: Lebanon's Decision to Send Poet to UAE

Lebanon will extradite Abdul Rahman al-Qardawi, son of the late influential cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, to the UAE following cabinet approval.

Detained in December for criticizing UAE, Saudi, and Egyptian authorities, Qardawi's case has attracted attention from human rights groups like Amnesty International.

Amnesty urges Lebanon to reject the extradition, citing threats to freedom of expression, while the foreign ministries of Egypt and the UAE have yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)