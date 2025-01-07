Left Menu

Extradition Controversy: Lebanon's Decision to Send Poet to UAE

Lebanon has approved the extradition of Abdul Rahman al-Qardawi, son of the late Muslim cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, to the UAE. His detention followed his critical comments about regional authorities. Amnesty International calls the extradition a threat to freedom of expression and urges Lebanon to reconsider.

Updated: 07-01-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:54 IST
Lebanon will extradite Abdul Rahman al-Qardawi, son of the late influential cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, to the UAE following cabinet approval.

Detained in December for criticizing UAE, Saudi, and Egyptian authorities, Qardawi's case has attracted attention from human rights groups like Amnesty International.

Amnesty urges Lebanon to reject the extradition, citing threats to freedom of expression, while the foreign ministries of Egypt and the UAE have yet to comment.

