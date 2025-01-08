Germany Leads EU on Syrian Sanctions Relief

Germany is spearheading discussions within the European Union about easing sanctions imposed on Syria following the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad. The move aims to provide aid to the beleaguered nation's population, according to foreign ministry sources.

A unanimous EU decision is required for any sanctions relief, with German officials tabling proposals in Brussels to allow humanitarian aid and ensure power supply are sustained. The discussions mirror a recent U.S. initiative that grants a six-month exemption for certain transactions to facilitate humanitarian support and ease financial transfers.

The EU's potential gradual easing of restrictions is contingent on progress in social issues like minority and women's rights, as well as non-proliferation commitments. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently traveled to Syria to discuss potential EU support with local leaders.

