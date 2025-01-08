Left Menu

Germany Leads EU on Syrian Sanctions Relief

Germany is spearheading efforts within the EU to ease sanctions on Syria to aid its population. This initiative comes after a rebel offensive overthrew President Assad. The EU and other global powers had imposed sanctions following Assad's crackdown in 2011, which led to civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 02:38 IST
Germany Leads EU on Syrian Sanctions Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is spearheading discussions within the European Union about easing sanctions imposed on Syria following the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad. The move aims to provide aid to the beleaguered nation's population, according to foreign ministry sources.

A unanimous EU decision is required for any sanctions relief, with German officials tabling proposals in Brussels to allow humanitarian aid and ensure power supply are sustained. The discussions mirror a recent U.S. initiative that grants a six-month exemption for certain transactions to facilitate humanitarian support and ease financial transfers.

The EU's potential gradual easing of restrictions is contingent on progress in social issues like minority and women's rights, as well as non-proliferation commitments. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently traveled to Syria to discuss potential EU support with local leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025