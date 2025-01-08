High-Profile Cases Set to Unfold in Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court is set to deliberate on significant cases, including bail pleas of student activists linked to the February 2020 riots and a PIL against Sunita Kejriwal for allegedly posting court hearing videos.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is gearing up to address several prominent cases on Wednesday, January 8. Notably, the court will consider bail pleas from student activists, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, implicated in a UAPA case tied to the February 2020 communal riots. The case revolves around allegations of a broader conspiracy.
Additionally, the court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Sunita Kejriwal. The case accuses her of posting video clips of court proceedings on social media concerning her husband, Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi.
The outcomes of these hearings are expected to have significant implications, adding to the complexity and high stakes surrounding the Delhi High Court's docket this Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal
I will not let scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in a fake case: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case: Arvind Kejriwal