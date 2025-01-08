High-Profile Cases Set to Unfold in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court is gearing up to address several prominent cases on Wednesday, January 8. Notably, the court will consider bail pleas from student activists, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, implicated in a UAPA case tied to the February 2020 communal riots. The case revolves around allegations of a broader conspiracy.

Additionally, the court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Sunita Kejriwal. The case accuses her of posting video clips of court proceedings on social media concerning her husband, Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi.

The outcomes of these hearings are expected to have significant implications, adding to the complexity and high stakes surrounding the Delhi High Court's docket this Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)