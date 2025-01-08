Tragic Accident: Labourer Crushed by Road Roller in Thane

A 25-year-old labourer was killed in a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Thane district after a road roller ran over him, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, when the victim, Prakashkumar Laddu Mahanto, fell asleep in front of the heavy vehicle parked near a construction site in Bhiwandi town. Without adequately checking the surroundings, the roller driver started the machine, leading to the labourer's untimely death.

The body was promptly sent for a postmortem examination at a government hospital in Bhiwandi. Following a complaint from a coworker, police have registered a case against the road roller driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving. While no arrest has been made, investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)