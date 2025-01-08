Political Dynamics in Karnataka: ED Raids and Internal BJP Conflicts Unveiled

In a recent political development in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar attributed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to internal conflicts within the BJP. The raids, which took place on Tuesday, targeted the offices of several BBMP engineers over allegations involving borewells and water projects.

The inspections were initiated following a complaint filed by BJP leader and former BBMP Councillor N R Ramesh, which was later directed to the ED by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. According to Shivakumar, the complaint was a result of intra-party disputes, as Ramesh was reportedly discontent over being denied a party ticket for the assembly election.

Meanwhile, a planned dinner meeting involving Congress leaders and ministers from SC/ST communities was postponed. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the gathering, coordinated by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, would be rescheduled, following a meeting between Shivakumar and other Congress officials in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)