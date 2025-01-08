Left Menu

Political Tensions Unveiled: The Assassination of Lim Kimya

Lim Kimya, former Cambodian opposition politician, was killed in Bangkok, allegedly in a targeted shooting. Thai police suspect the gunman was hired and linked to political motives. The incident highlights ongoing political repression in Cambodia, raising concerns about transnational intimidation against opposition figures.

Updated: 08-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a shocking development, Thai police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect linked to the fatal shooting of Lim Kimya, a former opposition politician from Cambodia. The incident took place near Khaosan Road, a bustling tourist area in Bangkok, igniting a wave of international concern.

Lim Kimya, who had recently arrived in Bangkok with his wife, was reportedly shot near a temple. Thai authorities suggest the attack was premeditated and involved a hired gunman. The suspect, seen in security footage, fled the scene on a motorbike, leaving behind a trail of speculation and fear.

The assassination has provoked condemnation from the Cambodia National Rescue Party, urging Thai authorities to ensure justice. This tragic event is seen as part of broader patterns of political persecution, a stance further elaborated by human rights advocates as reflective of transnational repression tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

