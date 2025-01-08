Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Cities

Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, both of which play significant roles in Russia's strategic operations. Engels is particularly notable for housing an air base for strategic bomber planes. The attacks were confirmed by Roman Busargin, the regional governor.

Governor Busargin reported a mass drone attack that led to damage in an industrial area, though he did not specify whether the Engels air base had sustained any impact. This development marks a significant tactical move amidst ongoing tensions.

The nature and extent of the damage, particularly regarding critical infrastructure, remain to be fully assessed. The attack underscores the ongoing volatility and heightened military engagement in the region.

