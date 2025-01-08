Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Cities

Ukrainian drones launched attacks on the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, the latter hosting a strategic air base. Regional Governor Roman Busargin confirmed the attacks and noted damage to an industrial enterprise, though it remains unclear whether the Engels air base was affected.

Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, both of which play significant roles in Russia's strategic operations. Engels is particularly notable for housing an air base for strategic bomber planes. The attacks were confirmed by Roman Busargin, the regional governor.

Governor Busargin reported a mass drone attack that led to damage in an industrial area, though he did not specify whether the Engels air base had sustained any impact. This development marks a significant tactical move amidst ongoing tensions.

The nature and extent of the damage, particularly regarding critical infrastructure, remain to be fully assessed. The attack underscores the ongoing volatility and heightened military engagement in the region.

