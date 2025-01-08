Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine

On Wednesday, Ukraine's military reported a heightened attack by Russia, involving the launch of 64 drones overnight against the country.

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 41 drones, while 22 'imitator drones' failed to reach intended targets, stated the air force.

Local authorities confirmed that drone debris fell on a private residence in the Kyiv region, causing damage to the facade and windows, although happily, there were no reported casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)