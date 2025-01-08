Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine
The Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched 64 drones at Ukraine overnight. Of these, 41 were shot down by Ukraine's air force, and 22 failed to hit. Drone debris damaged a private residence in the Kyiv region, but there were no reported casualties.
On Wednesday, Ukraine's military reported a heightened attack by Russia, involving the launch of 64 drones overnight against the country.
The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 41 drones, while 22 'imitator drones' failed to reach intended targets, stated the air force.
Local authorities confirmed that drone debris fell on a private residence in the Kyiv region, causing damage to the facade and windows, although happily, there were no reported casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
