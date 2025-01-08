Left Menu

Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched 64 drones at Ukraine overnight. Of these, 41 were shot down by Ukraine's air force, and 22 failed to hit. Drone debris damaged a private residence in the Kyiv region, but there were no reported casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:09 IST
Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's military reported a heightened attack by Russia, involving the launch of 64 drones overnight against the country.

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 41 drones, while 22 'imitator drones' failed to reach intended targets, stated the air force.

Local authorities confirmed that drone debris fell on a private residence in the Kyiv region, causing damage to the facade and windows, although happily, there were no reported casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025