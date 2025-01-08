Left Menu

Supreme Court vs Government: Tug-of-War Over Election Commission Appointments

The Supreme Court will review a plea challenging the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners, excluding the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel. This move contrasts with a previous decision requiring a selection committee including the CJI, raising concerns over executive interference in the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:07 IST
  • India

The legal battle over India’s election commissioner appointments takes a new turn as the Supreme Court agrees to hear a challenge against the 2023 law excluding the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel. This development comes amidst fears of increased government control and a threat to democratic integrity.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, argues that the new legislation undermines the Supreme Court’s March 2023 directive, which established a balanced committee for appointments, including the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition, and the CJI.

The Supreme Court highlights the tension between judicial recommendations and legislative powers, noting that the exclusion of the CJI from the panel could impede fair election processes. The hearing is set for February 4, as challenges to protect the autonomy of the election commission continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

