Caste Conflict and Political Tension: The Santosh Deshmukh Murder Controversy

OBC activist Laxman Hake has criticized Maratha agitator Manoj Jarange and BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for undermining the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Deshmukh's murder has sparked a caste conflict between Marathas and the Vanjari community, leading to political accusations involving various leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:31 IST
OBC activist Laxman Hake has publicly condemned Maratha quota agitator Manoj Jarange and BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, accusing them of trivializing the serious circumstances surrounding the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, who led the village of Massajog in Beed district, was found tortured and killed on December 9. His death is linked to his opposition against extortion attempts tied to an energy firm's windmill project, escalating into a significant caste conflict—Maratha versus Vanjari.

Various leaders, including Dhas, have called for the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who belongs to the Vanjari community. Hake also raised concerns about the broader implications for the OBC community, amid accusations of political maneuvering and claims of community-targeted fear tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

