India Fortifies Strategic Ties with Maldives on Maritime Security
India has expressed its readiness to support the Maldives in enhancing its defense capabilities. This commitment was made during a meeting between India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, with a focus on maritime security cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties.
India has reaffirmed its commitment to bolster the defense readiness of the Maldives, following extensive discussions between India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the Maldivian Defense Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon on Wednesday.
The high-level talks centered on enhancing maritime security cooperation, a crucial component of the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, despite past tensions triggered by geopolitical shifts.
The discussions are part of a broader vision outlined by India's 'Neighbourhood First' and SAGAR policies, which are aimed at enhancing regional security and growth.
