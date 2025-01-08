Left Menu

India Fortifies Strategic Ties with Maldives on Maritime Security

India has expressed its readiness to support the Maldives in enhancing its defense capabilities. This commitment was made during a meeting between India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, with a focus on maritime security cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties.

Updated: 08-01-2025 17:11 IST
Rajnath Singh Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

India has reaffirmed its commitment to bolster the defense readiness of the Maldives, following extensive discussions between India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the Maldivian Defense Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon on Wednesday.

The high-level talks centered on enhancing maritime security cooperation, a crucial component of the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, despite past tensions triggered by geopolitical shifts.

The discussions are part of a broader vision outlined by India's 'Neighbourhood First' and SAGAR policies, which are aimed at enhancing regional security and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

