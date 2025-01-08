Left Menu

Simultaneous Polls Debate Heats Up Parliamentary Discussions

The parliamentary committee's meeting on simultaneous election bills spurred heated debates, with opposition MPs arguing it threatens constitutional integrity and regional representation. Conversely, BJP members contended that it promotes growth and reflects popular will. The bills aim to streamline elections but face strong scrutiny and demand extended review time.

The first meeting of a parliamentary panel to discuss the controversial simultaneous polls bills was marked by contrasting viewpoints on Wednesday. Opposition members lambasted the proposal as an assault on constitutional and federal integrity, while BJP MPs praised it to reflect the popular view.

During the discussions, the 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee engaged in fiery exchanges, with Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning cost-saving claims. BJP MPs defended the 'one nation, one election' idea, arguing past practices justify it and that it promotes development.

Despite BJP's insistence on the popularity of simultaneous elections, opposition parties, including TMC and DMK, criticized the bills for potentially marginalizing regional voices. The comprehensive review involves a hefty collection of documents and demands thorough scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

