Tragedy Strikes at Surathkal Beach: Three Friends Drown
Three youths drowned near Kulai Jetty in Surathkal. Four friends went for a swim; however, three were swept away by strong currents. Local fishermen saved one individual. Authorities have registered a case and are currently investigating the tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at Surathkal beach, three youths drowned while swimming near Kulai Jetty, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.
The group of four friends found themselves in peril when strong currents swept away three individuals, leaving one to be rescued by vigilant local fishermen.
Law enforcement has promptly registered a case, and an investigation into the heart-wrenching event is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazilian Authorities Rescue 163 Workers from 'Slavery-Like' Conditions at BYD Factory
Race Against Time: Borewell Rescue Operations in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Operation to rescue 3.5-year-old girl from borewell in Kotputli enters Day 3
Leopard cub strays into university campus in Maharashtra; rescued
One dead, 20 rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach in Goa