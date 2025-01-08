Left Menu

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Ready for Third Session

The third session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin on January 31. Speaker Vasudev Devnani has reviewed session preparations. Governor Haribhau Bagde will be welcomed with a guard of honour and will deliver an address to the House after a grand procession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:27 IST
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Ready for Third Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The third session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is set to begin on January 31, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. Preparations are underway, with Speaker Vasudev Devnani overseeing the arrangements.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with other key officials, will welcome Governor Haribhau Bagde to the assembly. The Governor's arrival will be marked by a formal guard of honour from the RAC battalion.

Following these ceremonial activities, Governor Bagde will address the House, setting the stage for the session's legislative discussions and initiatives. This event marks a significant moment in the state's political calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025