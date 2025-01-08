Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Ready for Third Session

The third session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is set to begin on January 31, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. Preparations are underway, with Speaker Vasudev Devnani overseeing the arrangements.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with other key officials, will welcome Governor Haribhau Bagde to the assembly. The Governor's arrival will be marked by a formal guard of honour from the RAC battalion.

Following these ceremonial activities, Governor Bagde will address the House, setting the stage for the session's legislative discussions and initiatives. This event marks a significant moment in the state's political calendar.

