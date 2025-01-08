U.S. Domestic Headlines: Security Labels, Trump Allegations, and Los Angeles Wildfires

In a bid to enhance cybersecurity awareness, the White House announced a new label for internet-connected products, allowing consumers to assess their security at a glance. This Cyber Trust Mark aims to improve cybersafety transparency for smart devices like thermostats and baby monitors.

The U.S. Justice Department faces accusations of exploiting its authority to sway the 2020 election. Leaks from senior DOJ officials regarding an investigation into COVID-19 deaths may have tampered with the electoral process, a watchdog report suggests.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, amidst legal battles over tariffs, hush money, and TikTok, engages with congressional Republicans to navigate pressing political agendas. Wildfires in Los Angeles have forced tens of thousands to evacuate, highlighting the severity of the environmental crisis.

