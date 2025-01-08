Left Menu

Maoists Surrender in Maharashtra: A Shift Toward Peace

Two women Maoists surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, marking a milestone in anti-Maoist efforts. These women, involved in numerous criminal cases, opted for rehabilitation rewards. Their surrender adds to a growing number of Maoists leaving violence behind, amidst ongoing government and law enforcement initiatives for peaceful integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:40 IST
  India
  • India

In a significant development, two women Maoists with a collective bounty of Rs 10 lakh have surrendered in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra. This move signals a hopeful turn in the ongoing anti-Maoist efforts in the region.

Shamala Pudo and Kajal Vadde, both holding critical positions within the Maoist organization, turned themselves in to local police and CRPF officials. Their decision follows the government's push for Naxals to abandon violence and integrate peacefully into society.

The surrender adds to the tally of 46 Maoists who have renounced violence since 2022, underscoring the impact of intensive police operations and state-backed rehabilitation programs. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed the government's commitment to development in Gadchiroli, aiming for long-lasting peace and prosperity in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

