Left Menu

Rivalry Turns Violent: Pistol Assault in Satwari

Two young men were injured in Satwari, reportedly attacked by Jaspreet Singh and Amandeep Singh due to an old feud. The assailants fired from a country-made pistol, resulting in gunshot injuries to one victim while the other was stabbed. Police are actively searching for the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:00 IST
Rivalry Turns Violent: Pistol Assault in Satwari
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Satwari, two youths were severely injured when assailants launched a brutal attack on them late Tuesday.

Jasraj Singh, 22, and Chand Wazir, 20, were targeted by Jaspreet Singh and Amandeep Singh over a longstanding rivalry. Sources reveal gunfire erupted during the altercation, leaving Jasraj with bullet wounds and Wazir with stab injuries.

Both victims were promptly hospitalized as police launched an investigation into the matter. It has been reported that Jaspreet Singh, who had previously attacked the victims and was out on bail, is a key suspect in this case. Authorities are engaged in a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025