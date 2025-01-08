Rivalry Turns Violent: Pistol Assault in Satwari

In a shocking turn of events in Satwari, two youths were severely injured when assailants launched a brutal attack on them late Tuesday.

Jasraj Singh, 22, and Chand Wazir, 20, were targeted by Jaspreet Singh and Amandeep Singh over a longstanding rivalry. Sources reveal gunfire erupted during the altercation, leaving Jasraj with bullet wounds and Wazir with stab injuries.

Both victims were promptly hospitalized as police launched an investigation into the matter. It has been reported that Jaspreet Singh, who had previously attacked the victims and was out on bail, is a key suspect in this case. Authorities are engaged in a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)