Kerala's Path to Zero Extreme Poverty

In a decisive move, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that Kerala is set to eradicate extreme poverty by November this year.

Addressing district collectors and department heads at an annual conference, Vijayan emphasized the necessity of efficient implementation of governmental initiatives to meet this significant target.

He urged officials to ensure every panchayat, block, and constituency can announce itself 'extreme poverty-free' by the deadline, while also focusing attention on land acquisition for housing projects for the underprivileged.

