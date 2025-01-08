Kerala's Path to Zero Extreme Poverty
Kerala aims to eliminate extreme poverty by November, as announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. During an annual conference, he emphasized the importance of executing government programs effectively. He also urged officials to ensure that each administrative unit can declare zero extreme poverty by the deadline.
In a decisive move, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that Kerala is set to eradicate extreme poverty by November this year.
Addressing district collectors and department heads at an annual conference, Vijayan emphasized the necessity of efficient implementation of governmental initiatives to meet this significant target.
He urged officials to ensure every panchayat, block, and constituency can announce itself 'extreme poverty-free' by the deadline, while also focusing attention on land acquisition for housing projects for the underprivileged.
